Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.