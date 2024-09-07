Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $496.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $449.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

