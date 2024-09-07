Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

