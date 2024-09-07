Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

VTV stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.42. 2,549,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,807. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

