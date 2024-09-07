Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $167.42. 2,549,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,807. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

