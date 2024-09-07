Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

