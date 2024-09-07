Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $197.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.57.
View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.