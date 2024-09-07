Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $197.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.57.

VEEV stock opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

