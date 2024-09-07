Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 6,827 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.86 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

