VersaBank (VBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
VersaBank Price Performance
VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.10 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.
