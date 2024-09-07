Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 4.7%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 351,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,604,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,449,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 259.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.