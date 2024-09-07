Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIK. HSBC began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

VIK stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43. Viking has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

