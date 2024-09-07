Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.17. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

