Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th.
Viva Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.
Viva Energy Group Company Profile
