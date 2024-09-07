Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOR. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 10.1 %

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.