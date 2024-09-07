vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.45

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and traded as low as $14.26. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 18,091 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.65.

vTv Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

