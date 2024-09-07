Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,193. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.