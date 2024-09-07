Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,103,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,066,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 101,893 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 768,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 529,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VMO opened at $10.18 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

