Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.85 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

