Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $824,000 Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $208,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

