Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 167 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ESAB were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ESAB by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 531,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

