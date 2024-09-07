Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 502 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

