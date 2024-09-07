Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Walmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

WMT stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

