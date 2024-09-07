Wedbush Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMAX. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.78.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

