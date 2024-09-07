Weil Company Inc. Sells 719 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

ESGU opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

