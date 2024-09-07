Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $182.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.85.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.