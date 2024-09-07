WHY Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One WHY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHY has a total market cap of $108.31 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHY has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000026 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $10,364,346.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

