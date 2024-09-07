WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.41

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.41 and traded as high as $52.19. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 168,132 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

