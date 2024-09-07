WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Up 4.4%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 104,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,096,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $18,412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WK Kellogg by 579.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,133 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $13,730,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,526,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

