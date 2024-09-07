Wolfe Research Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.09.

NYSE:AA opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

