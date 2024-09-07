Wrapped CRO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $65.76 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $65.76 million and $515,506.65 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 860,663,529 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 861,905,473.390109. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07564464 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $697,442.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

