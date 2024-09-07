Wrapped eETH Price Hits $2,391.29 on Exchanges (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,391.29 or 0.04399852 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $5.50 million and $11.94 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,581,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,582,339.47487458. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,340.07379235 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $7,823,159.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.