Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.07.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.
Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
