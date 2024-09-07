Xai Price Tops $0.18 (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $108.82 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xai has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,282,224,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,441,872 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,281,618,436.6339617 with 610,835,478.5271366 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.17569455 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $15,801,533.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

