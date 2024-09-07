XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.14 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. XYO has a total market cap of $58.14 million and $945,867.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,444.57 or 1.00102046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00420134 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $859,667.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

