Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.0 million-$421.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.5 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a PE ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

