Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Yum China alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Insider Activity at Yum China

Institutional Trading of Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 413.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 1.3 %

YUMC stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.