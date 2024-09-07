Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZENGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.22. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 16,776 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Zentek (CVE:ZENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentek

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.