Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.22. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 16,776 shares changing hands.
Zentek Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zentek
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
