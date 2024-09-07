Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040-0.060 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

