102,101 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,462,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

