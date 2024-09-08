1,295 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $2,932,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $287.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $202.55 and a 52-week high of $293.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average of $260.76. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

