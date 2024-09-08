2,495 Shares in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $107.37.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

