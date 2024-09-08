3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

DDD stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

