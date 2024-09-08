3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

