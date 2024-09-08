43,000 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Vistra comprises approximately 0.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

