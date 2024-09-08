62,350 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

