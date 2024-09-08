ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19,340.21

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,340.21 and approximately $4.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008649 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,414.47 or 1.00022471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

