Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 779,243 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up about 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Incyte worth $215,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after buying an additional 196,440 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,514,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of INCY opened at $61.26 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

