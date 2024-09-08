Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $70,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,759. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 4.3 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.