Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Clorox worth $90,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $166.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.85.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.