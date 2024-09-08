Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $131,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average is $171.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

